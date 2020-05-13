William “Bill” Fredrick Hanson, age 83 of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born June 19, 1936, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to the late Milton and Ethel (Bromley) Hanson.
Bill graduated from Dondero High School and worked as an independent electrician for IBEW Local Union 58 for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles, FOE 925; and enjoyed boating, motorcycles and classic cars. Bill was a very religious man who loved his family and the Lord.
