William “Bill” Henry Palermo, age 80, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born February 28, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to Anthony George and Pearl Josephine (Sitzler) Palermo. He married Marcia Rae Bruhn on September 15, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake.
Bill served his country in the Air Force. He worked as a mechanical designer for Steelcase and previously had worked at Bastian Blessing and Herman Miller. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven. Bill and Marcia were foster parents for 20 years, caring for infants. Bill was always helping others, whether fixing a computer, driving someone to an appointment, or helping with a household task. His other interests were riding motorcycles, biking, boating, flying with Marc, but most of all, spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.