Mr. William “Bill” Kennedy, age 91, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was born August 27, 1930, in Chicago to Simon and Anne (Hagerty) Kennedy. On October 23, 1954, he married Barbara Tomchek, and she preceded him in death on September 21, 2018.
Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Bill started Air Master Systems Inc. and ran that until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and always enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada with his fishing gang. He was a gifted athlete and a lifelong Chicago sports fan. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friends, and especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was a great example of how to live a full and happy life, and will be greatly missed. In an Irish family, one never says goodbye, it’s until we meet again.
