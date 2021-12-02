Mr. William “Bill” Kennedy, age 91, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was born August 27, 1930, in Chicago to Simeon and Anna (Hagerty) Kennedy. On October 23, 1954, he married Barbara Tomchek, and she preceded him in death on September 21, 2018.
Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. He was an avid fisherman and always enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada. Bill started Air Master Systems Inc. and ran that until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friends, and especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was happy and lived a full life, but will be greatly missed. In his Irish heritage, “until we meet again.”
