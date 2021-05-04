William “Bill” Lee VanderStelt, age 80, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 13, 1941, in Grand Haven to Adrian G. and Dorothy (Boyink) VanderStelt; and married Carolyn Kay (Mortenson) Nelson on October 24, 1981, in Spring Lake.
Bill graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1959, then served his country in the Navy. He worked as a sheet metal worker for many years at Bastian Blessing and later at Eagle Ottawa Leather Company. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, who loved deer hunting and fishing. He could be counted on to always tell a good story, and sometimes even to repeat them once or twice. Bill also enjoyed going to the casino.
