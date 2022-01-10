William A. “Bill” Warber, age 88 of Englewood, Florida, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1933, in Grand Haven to the late William and Augusta (Gross) Warber. Bill married Doris Ann Yager on November 20, 1953, and was blessed with two children.
Bill grew up in the dairy business owned by his parents and made a career change later in life to the real estate business in Michigan and Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.