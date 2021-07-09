William “Bill” Weideman, 90 of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away on May 29, 2021, at his home in Grand Haven. He was born on September 19, 1930, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to the late Frederick G. and Elizabeth (Webber) Weideman. He was the widower of Barbara Donahue Weideman.
Bill went to Fordson High School in Dearborn. After graduation from Fordson High, he graduated from Michigan State University in 1952, with a B.A. in Radio and TV Broadcasting. With his degree in hand, Bill went straight into the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War as a photographer and radio producer for public information programs. In 1955, Bill’s passion for music and broadcasting landed him in Grand Rapids, where he bought and ran a record store, and worked at WOOD Radio and TV. Bill chose to use the professional name “Bill Barber” and WOOD-TV would often give him special TV and radio assignments, which included interviewing the Four Freshmen, Kingston Trio, Fats Domino and Ray Charles. It was during those days in Grand Rapids that he met and married his beloved life companion, Barbara Donahue.
