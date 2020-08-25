Mr. William Charles Bolthouse, age 75, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home. He was born in Grand Haven on August 5, 1945, to Andrew and Bernice (Rutkowski) Bolthouse.
William graduated from Michigan State University, class of 1967, and remained a loyal fan. He spent 11 years teaching at Spring Lake High School prior to his career with GTE (Verizon), where he worked as a planning engineer from 1978 until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven. William enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Disney World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.