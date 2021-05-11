The Graveside Service for William “Bill” Byl will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Lake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Seat belt enforcement campaign begins May 17
- Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
- Local roundup: Bucs boys volleyball clinches conference title, SL golf takes step towards OK Blue crown
- State Briefs
- Staffing shortages put restaurants in a bind
- American Legion Post 28 namesake remembered
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Black bear hit, killed by vehicle near Millhouse Bayou
- 'Father Bill' Langlois dismissed by Pope Francis due to allegations of sexual abuse
- 'Madden' YouTuber lands house on Spring Lake
- GH man hurt in rollover crash on U.S. 31 Sunday afternoon
- Auto dealership expansion start of M-104 corridor improvements
- Couple leads charge to raise funds for Tanglefoot Park improvements
- LMCU opens second Grand Haven location
- Supreme Court conservatives may reset balance between LGBTQ rights and religious liberty
- Marüshka celebrates 50 years
- Man pleads guilty to fondling child in Grand Haven Township
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (6)
- As journalists worldwide face repression, GOP lies threaten US media future (5)
- Ideas to move U.S. toward a more perfect union (4)
- The unbearable tragedy of Adam Toledo (3)
- City considers nation's first public works monument (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Lockdowns come with high costs (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Whitmer defends DHHS director vacationing out of state without being fully vaccinated (2)
- Stabenow plan aims to improve water quality, fishing (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.