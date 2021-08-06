William E. Collison, age 95, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born on July 16, 1926, to Alexander and Mary E. Collison in Cheboygan, Michigan.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. On April 9, 1949, he married the love of his life, the former Betty Harris, and together they spent nearly 69 years together until her passing in March 2018. They loved traveling, square dancing, and finding treasures at antique shows. Bill dedicated his life to education, working for 28 years for the Grand Rapids public school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.