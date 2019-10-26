William F. Richardson, 63, of Grand Haven died Saturday, October 12, 2019, surrounded by his siblings at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. He was born February 9, 1956, to JoHanna (Beck) and Carl Richardson.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Lauren Daane, and was forever a loving and supportive father to their two sons.
A Navy veteran and Grand Haven native, Bill loved the water and proudly skippered his sailboat “Rampage” at the Muskegon Yacht Club, where he was an active member for many wonderful years. Blessed with a benevolent and generous spirit, Captain Bill created lasting friendships in all of his life’s endeavors. He worked in various manufacturing roles, ultimately serving as general manager of RC Metal Products in Grandville until his retirement. In recent years, Bill generously cared for his parents and cherished being a thoughtful and playful grandfather.
He is survived by his mother; son, Marc (Anne); daughter-in-law, Marta; and grandchildren: Maya, Sophia, Daisy and Montgomery. Bill is also survived by his siblings: Tom (Jordan), Carla (Les Brand) and Steve (Sue); their children; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott; and his father.
A Celebration of Life will occur Sunday, November 3, starting at noon at Hagar’s Hideaway, located at 3156 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.