William Fred Dove Sr., age 90, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at home. He was born September 2, 1930, in Alpena, Michigan, to William Fred and Lena (Mainville) Dove; and married Isabell Pearl Faulkner on April 28, 1951, in Grand Haven. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2005.
Bill worked as a welder at Oldberg Manufacturing in Grand Haven until they closed their doors. He loved hunting, fishing, his daily walks on the pier and playing euchre. Spending time with his family was the most important thing in Bill’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.