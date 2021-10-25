William G. “Bill” Colson, age 72, met his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 24, 2021, after courageously battling cancer for five years. He was born on January 4, 1949, to Albert and Ann (Mathis) Colson in Metz, France, and made his way to Michigan in 1954.
He was a proud veteran, serving his country for six years in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam Era. He graduated from Northwestern Michigan College with an associate's degree in criminal justice. He used his education to obtain a career as a corrections officer in the state of Michigan for 10 years until 1999. Bill then continued working as an EMT for Reading Emergency Unit until he retired in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.