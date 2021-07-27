William George Hunderman, 94, of Spring Lake died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
