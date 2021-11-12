William H. “Bill” Lake, age 80, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Grand Haven. Bill was born on March 8, 1941, in Owosso, Michigan, to William and Emma (Nott) Lake. He was a graduate of Muskegon High School in 1959 and then Western Michigan University School of Business.
Bill worked for Etna Supply for 18 years, prior to retiring in the 2006. He was an elder at both Zion Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church, and was strong in his faith. Bill was an avid stamp collector, and loved many sports including baseball, basketball and cross country. He was also a car collector, especially loving Corvettes. Bill enjoyed nature and was an avid hiker whenever he could.
