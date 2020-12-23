On December 20, 2020, William Howard Reinecke passed away peacefully in his home in Glendale, Arizona. William was born on July 9, 1957, to Ted and Frances (Wigginton) in Grand Haven, Michigan. He was one of five children.
William attended Grand Haven High School, and then earned a degree from Grand Valley State University. He worked for many years at Grand Haven Stamped Products before becoming a Realtor. William retired to the Phoenix, Arizona, area in 2011.
