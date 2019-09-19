William J. “Bill” Stieg, age 84, of Norton Shores and formerly of Grand Haven, was promoted to heaven on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (4381 S. Sheridan Drive, Muskegon 49444). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
