William “Bill” Merritt Drake Jr., age 73, passed away in Muskegon on March 20, 2022. Bill was born on February 17, 1949, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to his parents William and Elaine (Ernst) Drake. He married the former Donna Bramer on August 7, 1970, and they spent 52 wonderful years together.
Bill was a proud Vietnam veteran who loved his country. After returning from the service, he worked for many years as a draftsman for various local companies. Bill loved riding his motorcycle, eating sweets and reading westerns, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
