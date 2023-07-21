William O’Brien Fox, age 48, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away too soon on July 18, 2023 from a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Fox and sister-in-law, Brooke Blake. Brien is survived by his loving wife Tiffany, his three cherished sons; Liam, Blake and Finny; father, Happy Fox; sister, Lisa (George) Latchford; brother, Peter Fox; his in-laws, Max and Tootie Blake, Bobby (Nicole) Blake and family, grandma Nancy Witzel; and many friends.
Brien graduated from the University of Notre Dame and was captain of the sailing team. Former Commodore of the Spring Lake Yatch Club and International MC Sailing Association and was the former President of Spring Lake Junior Sailing Association.
