William Peter Bonny joined his Higher Power on September 5, 2019. He grew up in the Spring Lake/Grand Haven, Michigan, area. He was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War. His retirement years were spent between Newaygo, Michigan, and Deland, Florida.
Bill was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking and remodeling, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events in his free time.
He is survived by his wife, Teri “Cecelia” Miller Bonny; daughter, Melissa (Trevor) Smiley; son, Roy Miller; granddaughter Drianna Smith and grandson Trenton Smiley; sister, Cheri (Paul) Inglis; sisters-in-law, Doris Hardenburgh and Kim Miller; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Devon William LaMarr Smiley.
A Memorial Service will take place on the 28th of September 2019. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services in Newaygo, Michigan. Donations in his memory can be made to the Newaygo AA/Alano Club and the AA/Alano Club of Deland, Florida. Please share your memories of William online at www.fieldsmckinley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.