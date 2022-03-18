William “Bill” Ray Bennett, age 84 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Lakeshore Assisted Living–Sierra House, surrounded by family. He was born on July 8, 1937, in Zeeland, Michigan, to the late Carlton and Virginia (Thompson) Bennett. Bill married Julia Ferguson on February 8, 1958, in Battle Creek, Mich.
Bill graduated from Zeeland High School, attended University of Michigan Engineering School, and graduated from Western Michigan University with a B.B.A. degree. He was the owner and president of WRB Industrial Sales. Bill was a member of the Grand Haven Presbyterian Church, and thoroughly enjoyed loving and caring for his wife and four daughters. He and Julia shared the love of equestrian life in their younger years, and in 1950, he won the State Equestrian Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.