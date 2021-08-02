William Robert “Bill” Dickey, self-avowed ladies' man, history buff, sophisticated dresser, lover of sarcasm and prime rib, passed away on July 2, 2021. Bill was born to Leon and Lucille Dickey on November 22, 1939 in Marshall, Michigan. During his 81 years of life, he served in the United States Marine Corps, graduated from Western Michigan University and the University of Michigan Law School, practiced law in Saginaw, Grand Haven, and Seminole (FL), and supported his communities as a Rotarian and as President of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce. More importantly, Bill married Susan Flathau in 1962 after receiving a dowry consisting of two books of Green Stamps. They spent the next 59 years loving and working together, raising their daughters, traveling, and spending time with their grandsons. Bill progressed from an ambitious five-year-old selling the neighbors' cucumbers (which they may or may not have known he harvested) to retiring from a successful law practice and roaming the country with Sue in an RV and a Corvette. In between he enjoyed reading, hunting, issuing orders to First Mate Sue while captaining his boat, the "Anarchy", and taking things apart so that he could fix them properly. In his later years, he particularly enjoyed sitting in his favorite chair in the Florida sunshine, issuing orders to Adjutant Sue, and watching SpongeBob cartoons and war movies. Each night, he snuggled into bed and held his wife's hand. He was holding her hand while he passed. Bill will be remembered for his smooth dance moves and his camouflage attire (appropriate for even the most formal of occasions); for his quick and rather uncouth sense of humor; for his honesty and stubbornness; but mostly for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Those who will miss him terribly include his beloved wife, Sue; daughters Karla (Ignacio) Avila and Karen (Chris) Willis; grandsons John Carlos Avila, Christopher Willis, William Roberto Avila, Kevin Willis, and Colvin Willis; and many other family members and friends. A military service will be held at 1:00 on August 16, 2021 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.