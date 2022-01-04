Mr. William “Roger” Goodman, age 73, of West Olive passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home. He was born December 8, 1948, in Detroit to William and Irene (Music) Goodman. On July 5, 1968, he married Donna Kaiser in Pontiac, Michigan.
Roger served his country in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Honor Guard in Washington, D.C. Roger was proud to serve his country. After living in Ortonville for many years, he and Donna settled in West Olive and were members of Watermark Church. He was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. Roger enjoyed golfing, baseball and spending time on the water.
