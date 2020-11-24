Mr. William “Bill” Sutton Sr., age 77, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at home. He was born October 16, 1943, in Lansing to John and Millicent (Marsh) Sutton. On June 18, 1965, he married Karen Smith in Grand Rapids.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Ferrysburg Community Church and retired from Muskegon Public Schools in 2003 as their custodian foreman. Bill enjoyed hunting, camping and traveling, especially to Florida. He will be greatly missed.
