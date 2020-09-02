William Truman Field, age 80, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at home. He was born September 5, 1939, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Kenneth William and Alberta (Austin) Field; and married his college sweetheart Mary Hayes on September 29, 1962, in Saginaw, Michigan.
Bill served his country in the Army and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He worked for numerous advertising and marketing agencies in the Chicago area, before retiring to Grand Haven where the family previously vacationed. Bill was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.