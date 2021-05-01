William VanderStelt, 80, of Grand Haven died Friday, April 30, 2021, at home. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclists seriously injured in crash on southbound US31 Sunday evening
- Woman dies from motorcycle crash injuries
- Muskegon man arrested for GH man's overdose death
- City Council balks at approving Coast Guard Fest Craft Fair
- Motorcyclists seriously injured in bridge construction zone crash
- Kirt Snoek
- GH man gets 15 years prison for fatally stabbing roommate
- Road Commission selling lots at end of N. Cedar Drive
- New store helps people turn trash into treasure
- Scott Duga
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Play ball: Jumping on the 'hate Atlanta' bandwagon (12)
- It's your money, so you decide (7)
- Your Views (6)
- Continued pressure on BLP needed to save Grand Haven (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Ask Whitmer when she'll set Michigan free (4)
- States have no good reason for refusing to expand Medicaid (3)
- Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports (2)
- City considers nation's first public works monument (2)
- Ideas to move U.S. toward a more perfect union (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.