Faced with the prospect that Joe Biden could someday be president, Willis Goodenough Jr. died peacefully at University of Michigan Hospital due to complications from an acute fungal pneumonia (not COVID-19).
Willis was born April 26, 1964, in Vancouver, Washington, to Willis Sr. and Bernice (Meridieth) Goodenough. Willis had more degrees and professional certificates than we can count. He spent most of his career in the pulp and paper industry while dragging his family around the country – though they would not have had it any other way. He can likely be found in Heaven posting political memes, forwarding tasteless internet jokes (check your spam folder, but not at work) and watching Bigfoot documentaries. He laughed at every chance, told the best jokes with his quick wit and sarcasm, and loved his family fiercely with every piece of his heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.