Wilma Borchers Barnosky, age 88, of Spring Lake passed away December 13, 2020, at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence. She was born March 8, 1932, to Lawrence and Bertha (Zimmerman) Anderson. She lived in the Spring Lake area her whole life.
She married Paul Borchers in 1954, and he preceded her in death in 1993. Along with raising their four daughters, Wilma opened their home to foster children and later transitioned into providing day care in her home. Wilma was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Spring Lake for over 40 years. During Wilma’s life, she enjoyed her family, friends, traveling, volunteering at NOCH, sewing/knitting, and a glass of wine and chocolate. For many years, Wilma and Paul grew and sold Christmas trees, which brought her joy during the Christmas season.
