Wilma “Jean” Breutzman, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community.
Jean was born February 24, 1945, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Ross and Wilma (Smith) Babcock. After graduating from high school, she attended Phoenix College and got her first bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona. On August 22, 1969, she married Mark Breutzman in Phoenix, Arizona. She taught English, Spanish and German in Arizona, Alaska and Michigan.
Jean was passionate about music and enjoyed singing in the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus and Anchorage Concert Chorus. She was a lifelong student, taking classes for much of her adult life and earning additional bachelor’s degrees including music and German, and a master’s in college teaching. She was a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers. Most of all, Jean was a mother and teacher to her family, passing along her love of learning, music and cooking. She was adventuresome and excited to try new things. She loved to travel, host guests and share her talents.
Jean is survived by Mark, her loving husband of 50 years, and their children: Mark (Astrid) Breutzman Jr., Elizabeth (Raymund) Mears and Margaret (Jonathan) Kilzer; and eight grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: Ross (Kathy) Babcock, Carol (Mickey) Scoffin, Clara (Hugh) Cawthorne and Karen (Chuck) McDougall; and sister-in-law, Betty (Duane) Layton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Peter Breutzman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community for their gentle and patient care, and the wonderful, compassionate people of Spectrum Hospice for the support and much-needed assistance in Jean’s final weeks.
The funeral service for Jean will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2651 Shettler Road, Muskegon, with Pastor Timothy Winkel officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday night from 5-8 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Rapids Symphony or Alzheimer’s Association. To sign Jean’s online guest book, please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com.
