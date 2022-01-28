Wilma Lottie Talarico, age 94, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice residence. She was born September 22, 1927, in Waukon, Iowa, to Frank Wayne and Melva Charlotte (Hanson) Todd; and she married Jerome S. Talarico. He preceded her in death on August 14, 1979.
Wilma graduated from the University of Iowa and worked as an X-ray technician at Hackley Hospital, as a sales clerk at Steketees, and loved dealing in antiques. Her other interests were painting. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.