Mrs. Wilma M. Flickema, age 104, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2021. She was born April 15, 1917, to Herman D. and Rose (Frens) Kolk in Fremont, and moved to the Muskegon area in 1956.
She was the co-owner of Leloffs Apparel for 35 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of Bethany Christian Reformed Church, where she belonged to the Women’s Fellowship and enjoyed singing with different groups from church. Most important to her were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
