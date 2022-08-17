Wilma P. (Vincent) Sherwood passed Tuesday evening in the presence of her family after battling cancer. She is now in the presence of her Lord. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her and her spunky demeanor.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Watermark Church, 13060 U.S. 31 in Grand Haven, at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m., luncheon to follow.
