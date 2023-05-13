Yvonne LeDuc Pretzer passed away on May 2nd, 2023. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 15, 1931, the oldest of the three daughters of Dr. Don M. LeDuc and Helen Benjamin LeDuc. She spent most of her childhood years in East Lansing and graduated from East Lansing High School in 1948 and the University of Michigan with a BA in speech and theater in 1952.
After receiving her degree, she worked as a Dept. of the Army Civilian in the Ordnance Headquarters in Sandhofen, Germany as well as teaching soldiers under a University of Maryland program. She returned to the U.S. in 1955 and the University of Michigan and received her AMLS (Library Science) degree in 1955 and her teacher certification in 1968. During her career she worked in libraries at many levels from elementary to university, public and county, and volunteered as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.