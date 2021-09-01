Zakary TerVree, age 25 of West Olive, passed away on August 29, 2021.
Zak had a soft spot for animals, and was sure to care for every creature that crossed his path. An avid online gamer, Zak found friends from all over the world in his online gaming community. He was passionate about music, and could be found in his room listening to the tunes of the Big Band era, the Rat Pack and the Beatles. Above all, Zak loved his family, often saying "I love you more!" at the end of every cherished exchange.
