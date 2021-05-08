Police responded to an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University early Saturday morning after receiving several calls about shots being fired.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Grand Valley State Police went to building U at the 48 West apartment complex shortly before 3 a.m.
Police found numerous shell casings in the parking lot, but no victims or suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or leave a tip at MOSOTIPS.com.
This comes on the heels of three shots fired incidents less than a week ago.
Two of those incidents were near Grand Valley State University and one was in Park Township.
Last Sunday, at 1:20 a.m. police responded to the area of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street for a loud party complaint and then responded on a shots fired call. One suspect was arrested after police saw him pointing a gun toward people walking down a sidewalk.
A second incident was at about 3:18 a.m. in the 700 block of Lillian Street in Park Township.
The third incident was at 3:46 a.m. Sunday in Allendale Township.
No victims were located in those incidents at the time.
