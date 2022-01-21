GRAND HAVEN TWP. — They've been playing well enough to steal a game or two, but Grand Haven girls basketball knows wins don't come via elaborate heist.
Victories in the OK Red? Those are about consistency, which makes Friday's 51-45 home defeat against East Kentwood even tougher to swallow.
The Buccaneers put together three good quarters against one of the teams they're competing with in the middle of the conference, but were undone by a hot-shooting Falcons team in the second quarter.
"We need to spread our energy out to every part of the game," senior Molly Long said. She registered a team-high 12 points. "We knew this was a game that was going to come down to the end, and playing from behind in the fourth quarter just ruins it for us."
There were plenty of bright spots on the night for the Bucs: junior Heidi Berkey had her best game to date, Abbey Klumpel took a good step forward, and Grace Harrison provided valuable energy at both ends. Problem was, Grand Haven's defense couldn't dim senior Deyonce Thompson.
The all-conference forward finished with a game-high 16 points, and while the Bucs focused on keeping her quiet in the first half, her teammates helped shoot past the Bucs. The Falcons hit five first-half 3-pointers and led 30-19 at halftime, an unexpected turn after the Bucs earned a tight first-quarter lead.
"It's disappointing, especially when they hit some outside shots that we didn't really see on tape," coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "It's basketball. We just had to battle back and we can't afford to only have three good quarters."
Berkey helped provide the spark they needed in the second half. Initially brought in to help defend Thompson's blend of height and speed, the junior found herself involved plenty at the other end of the court.
With the Bucs down 39-25, she hit a pair of layups and two free throws, combining with Long for some quick offense in the last four minutes of the third quarter. Long's layup with two seconds left cut the lead down to seven entering the fourth.
"It's felt really good to be back," Berkey said. She sat out most of last year and the first few games of this season with an ACL injury. "Having the confidence to go into these last few games and take care of the ball, I feel like I'm actually taking the ball to the basket whereas my freshman year, I just wanted to pass."
She wasn't done there. After a Falcon technical foul in resulted in just one made free throw, Berkey hit another layup from close range, and free throws from Klumpel and a Long layup cut the lead down to 47-43 with 3:15 to play.
"I'm happy for Heidi, she did some good things out there," Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "I felt like we had the size and skill to beat them, but going down by as many as we did just makes it tough on ourselves."
East Kentwood needed to be solid at the free-throw line, and they did just enough, both Thompson and Trinity Starling splitting pairs of attempts. A Zoe Spoelman basket trimmed the lead down to four again, but defensive rebounds at the other end just bounced the wrong way for the Bucs.
They'll get a chance to get back on course Tuesday with a trip to Grandville. The loss leaves the Bucs at .500 for the season at 5-5, with a 1-4 mark in conference play. Tipoff in Grandville is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.