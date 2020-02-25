MUSKEGON — With 17 minutes remaining in their season, Grand Haven hockey threw everything they had at Lowell.
There, they found out a hard truth about postseason hockey: sometimes, it’s the better goalie that can win a game on their own.
The Buccaneers couldn’t find a way past Lowell goaltender Tommy Near, and an early goal at the beginning of the third period eliminated Grand Haven from the Division 1 state tournament with a 3-0 loss.
Grand Haven created solid scoring chances throughout the opening two periods, but penalties derailed their momentum at inconvenient times. It was a one-goal gae before a power-play goal from Lowell junior Austin Douma just 47 seconds into the final period.
It may have been a wholly different night had Braden Nielsen’s shot bounced in off the crossbar four minutes in. The puck deflected down and behind Near, but the rebound was shot wide.
With 4:20 to play in the opening period, Lowell opened the scoring through freshman Alex Skibinski, who carried down the left wing and shot from a tight angle. The puck snuck in past Grand Haven goalie Peyton Boyle to give Lowell a 1-0 lead after the opening period.
Evan Yasick and Zach Mitchell were Grand Haven’s best chance at a goal, the pair combining for two near-goals.
Late in the second period, Yasick's breakaway attempt was saved with Mitchell's rebound poked away from goal. A third shot from Luke Rantanen sailed narrowly wide.
With just over a minute to play in the second period, Yasick and Mitchell combined again to force a save from Near. The rebound had the Lowell goaltender scrambling, but the Bucs couldn't poke a shot in to tie the game.
A penalty on Grand Haven's Braden Nielsen carried over into the third period, and Douma made the Bucs pay. A smart pass from Lowell's Nick Lockhart split Grand Haven defenders for Douma to slide home from close range, and after Lockhart added a third on a breakaway made by Skibinski's pass, there was no way back for the Bucs.
Ferris had high praise for his seniors following a season that had plenty of ups and downs.
