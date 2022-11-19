ROCHESTER — It made for some creative posing atop the podium, but by the end of the day, Grand Haven girls swim and dive managed to leave Oakland University with the trophy they came for.
On Saturday, the Buccaneers navigated some early trouble to tie for fourth in the state, finishing with 167 points to tie Farmington Hills Mercy.
"There were definitely some ups and downs today," junior Grace Ackerman said. "Everyone's super proud of themselves, and I think we should be. That was so exciting to do it the way we did."
After the first half of the meet, Grand Haven was behind the proverbial 8-ball. A long break for diving was what the team needed, as they won a state championship in the 200-yard freestyle relay and received some solid individual swims when necessary.
The team of Rosalee Springer, Olivia Schafer, Grace Ackerman and Claudia Busse were neck-and-neck with team champions Ann Arbor Pioneer, and it was Busse's stretch to the wall that won by a quarter of a second in 1 minute, 34.57 seconds, an All-American qualifying time.
"I couldn't really see anything," Busse said. "I just had to worry about myself, it's always difficult going up against Pioneer but we just put our heads down and got to it."
Springer and Schafer's legs had the Bucs just behind the Pioneers, but Ackerman pushed Busse into a lead and the sophomore hung on down the stretch. It marks race wins in back-to-back years at the state meet for Grand Haven after Springer won the 200 free last year.
"It was neck and neck the whole way, I think I was biting my nails at the end," Schafer said. "We knew we had some points to make up and I knew we could do it."
The day's major source of controversy came in the first event of the day, as the Buccaneers made a strong swim to jump a place into fourth during the medley relay.
It was an unofficial place, and once the officials got together, they determined an early entry as the relay switched legs, and that meant a disqualification. If just one official had called the false start, the race would have stood, but two officials made note of the incident.
"It's part of the sport," coach Doug Thorne said. "You have to be aggressive in those relays. I'm so proud of the kids on how well they bounced back and regrouped. When the chips are down, they found a way to come together. That's the hardest state meet I've been a part of, but I'm very proud of how they did."
That didn't stick in Grand Haven heads for long – Springer took second in the individual medley as one of the standout performances of the day, jumping a place from preliminaries on Friday in 2:05.17. That came after Ellie Todd won her B-final to take ninth and Busse was seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.98 seconds.
Ackerman was second in the backstroke, holding off Canton's Hannah Gurgel with a 55.83 that beat the freshman by .22 seconds. Todd's 55.71 in the butterfly was a clear second place, and Springer was fourth in the 100 free in 51.2 seconds as the day started to turn Grand Haven's way.
"We know something always seems to happen at the start of the meet for us, so we learned how to battle back," Ackerman said.
What will encourage the Bucs is that they can look forward to next year, where they'll have a real chance at more hardware – Ackerman, Busse, Springer and Todd will be back as maybe the top foursome in the division, and only one swimmer from Grand Haven's best lineups will depart the program in senior Marin Stork.
They also learned a bit about their own mental toughness, simply based on how Saturday went. There was inner strength needed, and they found it at the right time.
"Today just showed we can work well as a team no matter the circumstance," Schafer said. "We know we can adapt as a team and overcome any type of challenge."
At this point, there's no doubting the Bucs' status as one of the state's elite programs.
"There was a lot of growth today," Busse said. "Now we know just what we're capable of with the group we have."
