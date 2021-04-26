GRAND HAVEN TWP. — After letting the opener of Saturday's morning doubleheader get away from them, it was Grand Haven's bats and bullpen that earned them a split against Montague.
After some defensive struggles that coach Mike Hansen considered 'ugly' in the middle innings of the first game – a 10-4 loss – the Buccaneer defense settled down for just one error in Game 2. Four scoreless innings from the bullpen earned a split in a 6-4 victory.
"In the first game, we gave away a lot, extra bases, mental mistakes, you name it," Hansen said. "Today, we got some two-out hits and made some timely plays, those make all the difference in the outcome."
Senior outfielder Loukas Gavrilides added an insurance run with a long double in the fourth inning, part of a 2-for-3 day in the second game. He followed hot-hitting junior Jared Tithof after the shortstop had singled home Ethan Prins.
Finding base hits with runners on base has been the Bucs' biggest problem in the season's opening weeks, so he's hoping the rest of the team can follow suit.
"It's just a motivation thing for us lately," Gavrilides said. "We have to want to hit the ball, to have a drive to do it. It's good getting a win and we're hoping it moves us forward."
After the leadoff man singled in the seventh inning, Carson Sandwick struck out two and got a groundout to end the game. The Bucs will head to Jenison on Tuesday for a doubleheader before hosting the Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
