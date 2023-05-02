Wednesday, May 3
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Tri-Cities Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Breast Friends Support Group: 10-11:30 a.m. at Mercy Health Lakes Village, 6401 Prairie St., Norton Shores.
AgeWell Meal Pick-Ups: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Kiwanis Club of Tri-Cities: 12-1 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles 925, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Thursday, May 4
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Tri-Cities Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
MMAP Counseling: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Walk with Wellness Director: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Narcotics Anonymous: 10 a.m. at Tri-Cities Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. at United Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven. Fee is $1 per class.
Al-Anon Serenity Meeting: 12 p.m. at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake. Use the East parking lot, masking required. No child care available yet.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. By appointment only.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
