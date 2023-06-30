According to Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the air quality across West Michigan has improved to the "moderate" level.
That's after several days of air in the "very unhealthy" range due to smoke blowing into our area from massive wildfires in Canada.
Friday morning, heavy fog descended across West Michigan, in addition to the wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Rapids called for "areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph," with a Dense Fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m.
EGLE has also issued an air quality alert for Friday.
"All of the area will continue to be affected by wildfire smoke," EGLE said in a release. "Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water based paints.
"It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion."
