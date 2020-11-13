As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike, many local services are closing to help prevent the spread of the virus.
We will update this list as new closings come in.
Grand Haven
• Loutit District Library – Curbside service only, beginning Nov. 16 through Nov. 30. Reach the library staff at 616-840-6900 or loutit@loutitlibrary.org.
• Grand Haven Area Public Schools – Grand Haven High School and Lakeshore Middle School closed to in-person learning through Nov. 30.
Spring Lake
• Spring Lake District Library – closed; anticipated reopening of Nov. 30.
• Spring Lake Public Schools – closed to in-person learning through Nov. 30.
• Spring Lake Village/Township Hall – closed through Nov. 30. The office will be open by appointment only.
• Shoreline Soccer – all soccer leagues have been suspended.
Fruitport
• Edgewood Elementary School – closed to in-person learning through Monday, Nov. 16
*If you would like to report a closing to be included, please email to news@grandhaventribune.com
