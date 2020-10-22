Bill Bryan

The Tribune is hosting a debate Thursday evening between Rep. Bill Huizenga and Pastor Bryan Berghoef. 

The debate, which begins at 7 p.m., will be streamed live on the Tribune Facebook page

Lanivan
Great job, Grand Haven Trib! Well monitored, civil, covered the most urgent topics, and I think we learned a lot about both candidates. Thank you!

