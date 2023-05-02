The polls for the Tuesday, May 2 election closed at 8 p.m. As results are made available, we'll share them with you below. 

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Bond Proposal

Yes — 589 (42.1%)

No — 811 (57.9%)

2 of 14 precincts reporting

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Millage Renewal 

Yes — 793 (56.4%)

No — 614 (43.6%)

2 of 14 precincts reporting

Spring Lake Public Schools Bond Proposal

Yes — 245 (46.9%)

No — 277 (53.1%)

1 of 6 precincts reporting

Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue Bond Proposal

Yes — 0

No — 0

0 of 5 precincts reporting

