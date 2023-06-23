This marks the final Lakeshore Press Pass sports podcast of the current school year.
Listen as Tribune sports writer Kyle Turk, Eric Kaelin from 103.5 WAWL-FM, and special guest, former Tribune writer Matthew Ehler, weigh in on the past year of prep sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.