A frost advisory is in effect from 2-8 a.m. Saturday, and a wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday for Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana counties.
For the frost advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
For the wind advisory, south winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The strongest winds on Saturday will be near and west of U.S. 31.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
