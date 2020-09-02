A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect through late Friday night. A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service says high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected for beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Allegan counties now through 11 p.m. Friday. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding Thursday night and early Friday. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected from strong northwest winds.
Forecast:
Southwest winds of up to 35 mph will shift northwest by late in the day Thursday and continue Thursday night.
On Friday, winds will be west at 15-30 mph. Waves are building to 6-9 feet this afternoon, peaking tonight, then lowering Friday to 4-6 feet, and to 2-4 feet Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.