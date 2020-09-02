A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect through Friday night.
The National Weather Service says high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected for beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Allegan counties now through 11 p.m. Friday. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Winds and waves will diminish Wednesday evening, the weather bureau says, but they will increase again late Wednesday night and Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest at 15-30 mph, shifting northwest for Thursday night and Friday. Waves will build to 4-7 feet Thursday and to 6-9 feet for Thursday night and Friday.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
