Yes, the Lions are on the rise, and will challenge for the NFC North this year

Yes, Steve Yzerman will have the Red Wings contending for the Stanley Cup soon

Yes, the Pistons will get another top pick in this year's draft, and their young core will soon help them become a contender

Yes, the Tigers will turn things around and make this summer one to remember

No way. Enjoy the successes of our state's college teams, because the pro teams are mired in mediocrity

Vote

View Results