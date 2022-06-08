Lakeshore Press Pass

This week's edition of the Lakeshore Press Pass podcast looks back on a busy weekend of prep sports, including a pair of state championships for the Spring Lake track and field team; and looks forward to the regional round of competition for Spring Lake soccer, Grand Haven softball and Fruitport baseball. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.